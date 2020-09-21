(CNN) —

The fashion of the past year has largely been focused on one word: comfort. From pajamas to house slippers to comfy leggings to lounge pants, it’s safe to say we’ve all opted for cozier, less restricting options. But now that life seems to be slowly creeping back to normal, you’re probably not looking forward to squeezing into those skinny jeans again. Thankfully, women’s house dresses are a versatile piece of clothing that’s super comfortable but still stylish for when you venture out in the world again.

Celebrity fashion stylist Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron says while most women associate “dresses” with being “dressy,” a house dress is a multifunction clothing item that you can dress up, dress down and do, well, everything in these days. Plus, it’s a slight upgrade from an oversize sweatshirt or wrinkled T-shirt.

“A house dress is the ultimate piece of clothing to work from home,” fashion stylist Leena Alsulaiman says. “It instantly lifts your spirits and takes minimal effort, but you feel put together and comfortable. Plus, ‘dressing up’ has a significant impact on our mental health, which is so important when we are missing our social circles and coping with anxiety about the future’s unpredictability.”

From various styles, fabrics and features, we rounded up our favorite house dresses from the internet, with insight from fashion experts.

House dresses with pockets

Merokeety Women’s T-Shirt Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

Fashion designer Olivia Romero says these pockets are helpful since you can carry around your phone, a lip balm, a pack of tissues, headphones and so on. This dress comes in both subtle stripes and solids, and is just the right midi length to take you from warmer weather to winter when paired with tights.

Winona Midi Support Dress ($128; athleta.gap.com)

We love a dress you don’t have to wear a bra with. With built-in support and a sweet racerback, we could definitely live in this easy dress.

Korsis Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress (starting at $13.41; amazon.com)

Available up to a 3XL, this is pretty much the easiest dress you can imagine, with a swing silhouette, pockets and T-shirt-like material.

Sweaty Betty Essentials Cotton T-Shirt Dress ($68; nordstrom.com)

This roomy t-shirt dress comes in a cute pastel blue as well as a navy white stripe colorway. Plus, it comes with pockets to stash your everyday essentials.

Yozly Nightshirt Women House Dress (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

With pretty button detailing at the neckline and an A-line silhouette, this is a roomy dress with a bit of style. And if you’d like a 100% cotton version, check out the striped dresses.

Petite Lightspun Easy Midi Dress ($98; madewell.com)

The rust color of this midi dress gives the house dress a modern edge.

Umgee Lovable High Low Dress (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

With a frilly hem and colors like this pretty muted pink and bright red, we love this flowy, feminine dress with pockets.

PrettyGarden Loose Off-Shoulder Stretchy Long Jumpsuit (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

OK, but what about house…jumpsuits? We adore this stretchy jumpsuit with an elastic waist and a neckline that can be worn off-shoulder or not. Plus, it’s even got pockets and is available up to a size 3XL.

Plus size house dresses

Plus Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress in Plaid ($118; madewell.com)

Available in sizes up to 3X, this lovely linen dress is made of a sustainable linen blend and features a faux wrap on the front.

Sleeveless Tiered Dobby Plus-Size Swing Dress ($37.99; oldnavy.gap.com)

An Old Navy favorite, this swing dress is so easy to just throw on for a grocery store run.

Nemidor Plus Size Long Maxi Dress (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

Just picture how easy your day will be when you just have to throw on this comfy T-shirt maxi dress, which even comes with pockets. It’s available in sizes up to 26, and we really love this oxblood red color.

Striped Slub-Knit Waist-Defined Plus-Size T-Shirt Dress ($32.99; oldnavy.gap.com)

This t-shirt dress is made out of 100% cotton for a cozy and stylish look. It comes in two simple, yet flattering colors in yellow and blue and is available in sizes up to 4X.

Cotton house dresses

R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Floral Bohemian Midi Dress (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

This cult-favorite Amazon nightgown dress was practically made to be a house dress, with its pretty bohemian patterns, loose silhouette and long, flowy sleeves. Catch us wearing this cotton-blend dress in our living rooms swaying to Fleetwood Mac. Reviewers note it’s definitely oversize, and it’s available in sizes up to 2XL too.

Universal Thread Women’s Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress ($20; target.com)

A T-shirt dress, but make it extra long. This cheery dress is available in so many bright colors we might just have to buy more than one.

Marie Cinch Kaftan Dress ($119.97, originally $198; madewell.com)

This 100% viscose dress is light and airy, perfect for the summer. Plus, it’s flowy and elastic design ensures maximum comfort.