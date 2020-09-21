Today, you’ll find deals on a Samsung QLED TV, discounts on activewear styles from New Balance, and savings on Otterbox phone accessories. All that and more, below.

The Big Fall Sale starts now at the mega e-retailer. This shopping event is focused on everything you need for a new season, from remote working and learning essentials and toys, to decor and home improvement necessities. There’s more than 6,000 items included in the sale, so it’s best to sort by category to find what you need.

For just one day, add a new Samsung QLED TV to your home setup for just under $1,200. Amazon is marking down the 2019 Flat 75” QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, which features Alexa compatibility and Quantum Dot technology, which allows for vivid, ultra clear images bursting with over a billion colors.

Score new sneakers for less at New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale. More than 200 styles — including plenty of activewear — for men and women are up to 50% off, and you can add an extra 25% off discount to your cart when you apply discount code BIGDEAL at checkout.

It’s official fall, so chances are you need a new jacket. Luckily, outdoor gear purveyor Moosejaw is taking an extra 20% off all jackets and fleeces starting today. Use code CHEESEPIZZA at checkout to score savings on past-season outerwear from top brands like Columbia, The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear and more.

Otterbox makes all the accessories a phone owner needs, so whether you’re looking for a screen protector or power while you’re on the go, the brand has you covered. And now, all accessories are 20% off through September 22, so you can stock up on cables, charging kits and much more for less.

More deals to shop

