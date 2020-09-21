Today, you’ll find deals on a Samsung QLED TV, discounts on activewear styles from New Balance, and savings on Otterbox phone accessories. All that and more, below.
Amazon
The Big Fall Sale starts now at the mega e-retailer. This shopping event is focused on everything you need for a new season, from remote working and learning essentials and toys, to decor and home improvement necessities. There’s more than 6,000 items included in the sale, so it’s best to sort by category to find what you need.
Samsung QLED TV
For just one day, add a new Samsung QLED TV to your home setup for just under $1,200. Amazon is marking down the 2019 Flat 75” QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, which features Alexa compatibility and Quantum Dot technology, which allows for vivid, ultra clear images bursting with over a billion colors.
New Balance
Score new sneakers for less at New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale. More than 200 styles — including plenty of activewear — for men and women are up to 50% off, and you can add an extra 25% off discount to your cart when you apply discount code BIGDEAL at checkout.
Moosejaw
It’s official fall, so chances are you need a new jacket. Luckily, outdoor gear purveyor Moosejaw is taking an extra 20% off all jackets and fleeces starting today. Use code CHEESEPIZZA at checkout to score savings on past-season outerwear from top brands like Columbia, The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear and more.
Otterbox
Otterbox makes all the accessories a phone owner needs, so whether you’re looking for a screen protector or power while you’re on the go, the brand has you covered. And now, all accessories are 20% off through September 22, so you can stock up on cables, charging kits and much more for less.
More deals to shop
- Amazon is shaving down prices on Gillette and Venus razors for one day only.
- Designer duds from Tory Burch are on sale at the Fall Event. Take 25% off orders of $200+ and 30% off orders of $500+ with code FALL.
- Banish wrinkles with two on-sale Maytag Digital Smart Fill Steam Irons and Steamers, marked down for one day at Amazon.
- It’s the last day to save at Puma’s Friends & Family Sale, featuring 40% off full-price styles and an extra 25% off sale using code FRIENDSANDFAM.
- If you need new jeans, lucky you! Lucky Brand is taking 30% off all denim, including sale styles.
- Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good with this refurbished Shark IQ robo vac, down to just under $300 for one day at Woot!
- Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDs are on sale for one day only at Amazon.
- Michael Kors’ Fall Fashion Event is on, so you can take 25% off your entire purchase and get your wardrobe set for a new season.
- Give your home gym a lift with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ deals on weights of all kinds, including dumbbells, kettlebells, power towers and more.
- Fall calls for outerwear and long sleeves, so shop and save on three stylish Doubleju hoodie and sweater styles on Amazon, today only.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.