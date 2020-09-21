Considering that we head to Amazon for everything else in our lives, it’s no surprise that we also find ourselves hovering over the ol’ “Add to cart” button on dozens of the retailer’s home decor and furniture offerings. While it’s chiefly known as the go-to e-store for everything from books and school supplies to sneakers and that amazing “nightgown” dress, Amazon has been quietly building up its home department for a while now, with thousands of beds, couches, coffee tables and more on offer.

To help you sort through the sea of options on the site, we picked 20 of the best-looking pieces that have jaw-droppingly affordable prices. The best part? They have great reviews too. Check out our favorites below, all of which — as reviewers can attest to/confirm — look way more expensive than they actually are.

Jummico Fabric Recliner Chair ($119.99; amazon.com)

Jummico Fabric Recliner Chair PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re outfitting an in-home movie theater, congratulations, we’re jealous. But we’re also about to save you a ton of money. While these recliners can be used anywhere in your home, their narrow width and flat siding makes them easy to line up side by side, which is exactly where many of the 2,000-plus reviewers have placed them. At only $120 (plus a bit more for shipping), it won’t break the bank to buy a bunch!

Sauder Int Lux Coffee Table Round ($124; amazon.com)

Sauder Int Lux Coffee Table Round PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to add a dose of glamour to your living room, look no further than this gorgeous glass-and-gold metal coffee table. Like something you’d find in a fancy furniture store, the modern piece has a very palatable price (and some rave reviews to boot).

GreenForest Dining Chairs, Set of 4 ($209.99; amazon.com)

GreenForest Dining Chairs, Set of 4 PHOTO: Amazon

If you know, you know: Dining room chairs aren’t cheap. In fact, the chairs often add up to way more than the table itself! Which is why we’re obsessed with these sleek velvet beauties that come in a set of four, making them just $55 apiece. These are available in navy and emerald green, and the wooden legs can be left bare or painted to match your space.

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon ($345; amazon.com)

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon PHOTO: Amazon

We love a workhorse piece of furniture, and this sofa futon from ultra-cool design gurus Cortney and Robert Novogratz is just that. Functioning as a comfy place to binge-watch TV by day, the tufted linen futon can fold flat into a sleeper by night. With nearly 3,000 positive reviews, the futon is a worthwhile bargain purchase.

Zinus Joseph Metal Platform Bed Frame (starting at $78.99; amazon.com)

Zinus Joseph Metal Platform Bed Frame PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you’re opting for a headboard, a bed frame or an entire bed, one thing is for certain — your mattress should no longer be on the floor. But investing in an adult piece to house that mattress doesn’t have to break the bank. More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this minimalist metal frame from Zinus is well worth the equally minimal investment.

Zinus Geraldine Black Metal Platform Bed Frame (starting at $111.35; amazon.com)

Zinus Geraldine Black Metal Platform Bed Frame PHOTO: Amazon

Yet another Zinus bed frame we can personally vouch for, this frame is great if you want a low-profile headboard and base in black or white for just around $100. And trust us, this thing will last you years.

Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection Area Rug (starting at $29.78; amazon.com)

Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection Area Rug PHOTO: Amazon

We’re here to tell you that investing in a super-soft rug — especially for a bedroom — is never a bad idea. Meet Safaveih’s bestselling shag rug, which currently has more than 10,000 positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Available in more than 20 sizes and colors, the ultra-plush piece has a downy 2-inch pile that will automatically add a dose of cozy to any room.

Art Leon Midcentury Modern Swivel Accent Chair ($134.99; amazon.com)

Art Leon Midcentury Modern Swivel Accent Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Need to jazz up your WFH space? Look no further than this adorable swivel chair, available in colors like Sunshine Yellow and Sky Blue.

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa ($299.99; amazon.com)

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to fill rooms with attractive seating that’s affordable, this sectional is your answer. With a reversible chaise/ottoman and removable cushion covers for washing, the compact piece is ideal for apartments, second living spaces and finished basements alike. Boasting more than 2,500 reviews, the sofa has been described as the “perfect couch for a small space” and “worth the price, best quality in low price.” More to know: A lighter version is available for just $30 more.

Home Life Premiere Classics Linen Headboard Platform Bed (starting at $219.10, originally starting at $279.99; amazon.com)

Home Life Premiere Classics Linen Headboard Platform Bed PHOTO: Amazon

Like something you’d find in a fancy hotel, this regal-looking headboard costs just a little over $200 — now that’s a bang for your buck, folks. Featuring linen upholstery and nailhead trim, the sturdy platform bed doesn’t require a box spring, saving you even more money.

Ravenna Home Flush Mount Wood Cross Coffee Table ($141.90; amazon.com)

Ravenna Home Flush Mount Wood Cross Coffee Table PHOTO: Amazon

A sturdy wood table is always a worthwhile purchase, and this one from Amazon’s private label Ravenna is a classic that will blend with every home’s aesthetic. A luxury store would likely charge triple, making the under-$150 price tag a superb deal. Did we mention how much we love the “X” sides?

Rivet Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp ($53.49, originally $58.09; amazon.com)

Rivet Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp PHOTO: Amazon

Table lamps are a must-have in every home, but they can cost upward of several hundred dollars, which is why we love this one that rings in at just over 50 bucks. Like something you’d find in a Parisian bistro, this simple and chic table lamp would look sharp as a pair on matching nightstands or as a standalone on your desk. More to know: It’s available in black matte too, for about 10 bucks less.

Safavieh Home Tia Modern Antique White Dining Table ($254.13; amazon.com)

Safavieh Home Tia Modern Antique White Dining Table PHOTO: Amazon

Dining tables can be expensive, but this one mixes modern and shabby chic with either an antique white finish or an ash brown for less than $300.

Winsome Satori Stool ($29, originally $40; amazon.com)

Winsome Satori Stool PHOTO: Amazon

If you’ve ever shopped for counter stools, then you know that a) they’re not cheap and b) those prices add up when you’re buying a few. Fear not, however, because we’ve found an affordable alternative. More than 4,500 Amazon reviewers have declared that these $29 wooden stools are the one to buy.

Walker Edison Wood 58-Inch Console ($146.46; amazon.com)

Walker Edison Wood 58-Inch Console PHOTO: Amazon

More than 9,800 Amazon reviewers attest that this contemporary console is worth adding to your cart. Available in 11 wood stains (the material is actually MDF), the piece also comes in a bigger, 70-inch format for $50 more. We think it’s the prettiest way to harness your electronics and put your objet d’art on display.

Mkono Wall Floating Shelves, Set of 2 ($23.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Mkono Wall Floating Shelves, Set of 2 PHOTO: Amazon

Floating shelves are all the rage for a reason — they’re totally gorgeous to look at, and they store your stuff! We love this chic set, which would look right at home in a kitchen, bathroom or entryway — not to mention an upscale decor catalog.

Ameriwood Home Lawrence 4-Shelf Ladder Bookcase Bundle ($179.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Ameriwood Home Lawrence 4 Shelf Ladder Bookcase Bundle PHOTO: Amazon

Bookshelves are a great way to fill empty space in your home while also corralling your stuff. (Books! Magazines! Games! Photo albums!) Finding a large, sturdy one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, however, is no easy feat. That’s why we love this bundle, which has more than 1,500 reviews and comes with not one but two bookshelves.

Convenience Concepts Oxford End Table ($67; amazon.com)

Convenience Concepts Oxford End Table PHOTO: Amazon

Dare we say that end tables are the most high-functioning of all the furniture out there? Place them bedside as a nightstand, or flank your couch with one for a side table — your options are endless. And for just $67 you can snag this cute table, which comes in 11 colorways and has nearly 2,000 positive reviews. Done and done.

Rivet Midcentury Stark 2-Drawer Nightstand ($99.99; amazon.com)

Rivet Midcentury Stark 2-Drawer Nightstand PHOTO: Amazon

Sturdy, solid and stylish, this retro nightstand features knobs, tapered legs and a warm finish, making it both a transitional piece and one that stand outs with midcentury modern details. Reviewers highlight the $99 nightstand’s “great value” and the impressive “quality of materials.”