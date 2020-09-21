Amazon Big Fall Sale

Now that summer has officially wrapped up and the school year — or something like it — has finally started, Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is here to make sure you’re prepared for the coming months of cooler temperatures and working and (for students) learning from home.

Since it’s a bit harder to raid the office supply closet than usual this year, the sale is a great time to load up on supplies that will keep you motivated and well-stocked for the work and school days ahead. Plus, this huge Amazon sale has deep discounts on home, lawn and pet supplies, too.

We’ve rounded up the best of the Amazon Fall Sale’s selection at up to 20% off. Read on below for the best deals on essentials for the new season.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer ($139.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

An air fryer and a pressure cooker in one? Better believe it — and you only have to swap out the lids to switch between modes. This do-it-all machine has almost 16,000 five-star ratings, and it comes with a nesting boil rack (that holds up to a four-pound chicken) to steam, broil or layer up toppings.

BioBidet Slim Edge Simple ($29.74, originally $59; amazon.com)

BioBidet Slim Edge Simple

If you’re bidet-curious, this slim-silhouette attachment fits right on your toilet and gives you a great intro to what bidets are all about. You won’t have to deal with a robot-toilet situation, either: It has just two nozzles for two different spray settings, plus a knob to easily select the preferred one.

Smartbones Peanut Butter Dog Chew ($8.18, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Smartbones Peanut Butter Dog Chew

Whether you adopted your pup after the pandemic hit or Fido’s been a part of the family for years, these delicious treats are an excellent way to show them what a good dog they really are. Made with chicken, veggies and real peanut butter, these chews are rawhide free and easy to digest.

USA Pan Bakeware Round Cake Pan ($12.74, originally $21.95; amazon.com)

USA Pan Bakeware Round Cake Pan

Time to replace some worn out cake pans after a summer of lockdown baking? These 9-inch pans are almost half off and have 3,250 five-star reviews. Be sure to check out the size and shape variations to round off your set.

Jointown Face Mask, pack of 50 ($14.37, originally $22.95; amazon.com)

Jointown Face Mask, pack of 50

It’s a good idea to keep some disposable masks on hand in case your cloth ones are in the wash, and these general use face masks are a great deal.

Bormioli Rocco Fido Square Jar, pack of 2 ($27.76, originally $33.14; amazon.com)

Bormioli Rocco Fido Square Jar, pack of 2

Whether you use them for your sourdough starter, preserves or just as a storage spot for pasta and grains, these Italian storage jars make an eye-catching addition to your shelves and table.

AmazonBasics Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper ($8.94, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper

Keep the paper supply topped up now that school is back in session. Five hundred sheets will get you through at least a few months of classes (but at this price, you might as well get two).

Pilot G2 Gel Pens, Fine Point ($4.84, originally $9.31, amazon.com)

Pilot G2 Gel Pens, Fine Point

No one quite knows where pens always disappear to, but it’s good to have some extras on hand for the day they all go missing. These Pilot G2s are a great choice, with smooth ink flow and a comfy grip.

