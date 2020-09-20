Tropical Storm Beta puts over 10 million people under tropical storm warnings

Story highlights Water levels rising in coastal Texas

Louisiana coast already seeing tropical storm conditions

Landfall forecast for late Monday or early Tuesday

(CNN) The outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta, one of several storms creating a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, are lashing the Texas coast.

Official landfall is forecast to be very late Monday or early Tuesday, but Texans should prepare for tropical storm conditions late Sunday through early Monday.

Already, Beta is bringing tropical storm conditions to parts of the southwestern Louisiana coast.

A storm surge warning is also in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana, where 2 to 4 feet of storm surge is possible.

"Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions," according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

