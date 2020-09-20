Bryson DeChambeau wins the US Open

(CNN) American golfer Bryson DeChambeau won the 120th edition of US Open Championship Sunday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The win marks the first victory for DeChambeau at one of golf's major championships. DeChambeau, who turned 27 this week, won the tournament by a comfortable margin of six strokes.

DeChambeau's final score of -6 made him the only golfer to finish the tournament with a score under par.

"I can't believe it," DeChambeau said while raising the US Open trophy.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for June, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and served as the second major played this year.

