New York police arrest 86 anti-ICE protesters

(CNN) Police arrested 86 people at a protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) in Times Square on Saturday, according to the New York Police Department.

The rally was calling for the abolition of ICE in the wake of a complaint made public last week that a Georgia ICE facility had a high rate of hysterectomies and alleged medical neglect , protester Isabelle Leyva told CNN.

Leyva estimated that up to 300 protesters had gathered in Times Square from noon Saturday and said they were outnumbered by police 3-to-1. Arrests were made in Times Square and later outside the NYPD building at 1 Police Plaza, she said.

NYPD Detective Denise Moroney said charges resulting from the Times Square protest included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Eighty-five people received summonses and one person received a desk appearance ticket.

Approximately 20 people have been released with a court summons, Moroney said.

