Two artists came up with a creative way to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg: a mural in the justice's memory

(CNN) People have been paying tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg all over Washington, DC, by laying flowers and lighting candles on the Supreme Court steps.

Two artists with boxes of spray paint wanted to honor her in a creative way.

Shawn Perkins and David Zambrano teamed up on Saturday to paint a mural of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench. She died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer

"With the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece," Perkins told CNN on Sunday.

It took just 24 hours for Perkins and Zambrano to paint the mural on boards that lined the outside of Blackfinn Ameripub near Black Lives Matter Plaza. The project was led by the nonprofit PAINTS Institute.