Thinking about popping the question? Let the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile help you out

(CNN) Planning on proposing to your significant other? Relish the moment with an assist from the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer's iconic hot dog-shaped automobile is now available for lovers to book for when they pop the big question.

Zach Chatham, an official Wienermobile driver, recently used the vehicle to propose to his girlfriend at Yellowstone National Park.

"The Wienermobile not only made this opportunity possible, but they made it memorable," Chatham, who goes by " Zach n' Cheese ," wrote on Instagram.

"If you want your engagement to be this special, go online and request the Wienermobile for your big question," he added.

