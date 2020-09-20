A North Carolina couple married for over 50 years died minutes apart of Covid-19 while holding hands

(CNN) A couple married for over 50 years died of coronavirus only minutes apart holding hands.

Johnny Lee Peoples, 67, and his wife Cathy "Darlene" Peoples, 65 started feeling symptoms at the beginning of August, but would not make it to see more than two days of September.

"Mom and Dad lived hand to hand for 50 years, they died hand to hand, now they're walking in heaven hand to hand," their son, Shane Peoples, told CNN.

"The message our family would like to convey is that Covid is real. It's not a hoax or a joke. Our parents took the proper precautions but tragically still contracted the virus."

The couple is admitted to the hospital the same day

