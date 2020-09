NY attorney general will decide when to release body camera video in police officer-involved civilian deaths

(CNN) New York Attorney General Letitia James said Sunday that her office will now decide when to publicly release body camera footage of police-involved deaths of unarmed civilians to avoid a repeat of what happened in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in Rochester.

"Up until now the release of footage has been up to the discretion of local authorities, but this process has caused confusion, delays, and has hampered transparency in a system that should be as open and available to the public as quickly as possible, publicizing the footage, as soon as we have shown it to the deceased family," James said in a press conference Sunday.

James traveled to Rochester to make the announcement on what would've been Daniel Prude's 42nd birthday. She met with his family before the press conference and told reporters she promised them justice.

Prude was having a mental health episode on March 23 when his brother called Rochester police for help, according to his family. Prude's death and police body camera footage of the fatal encounter prompted protests in Rochester and accusations of a cover-up.

Last week, the city released 325 pages of internal emails, police reports and other documents that show a concerted effort by police and city officials to delay the release of incriminating body camera footage of Prude's encounter with police.

