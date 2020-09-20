A Florida woman was attacked by a 10-foot alligator while trimming trees

(CNN) A Florida woman is recovering from injuries she received when she was attacked by a 10-foot, 4-inch alligator while trimming trees in Fort Myers.

The 27-year-old woman was trimming by the edge of a lake near a country club in Fort Myers on September 10 when the alligator bit her.

She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries to both legs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The alligator was later caught by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and taken to an alligator farm, according to the commission

The FWC said it is are still investigating the incident.

