Wisconsin man shocked to discover a brain washed up on the beach

(CNN) A Wisconsin man strolling along the beach was stunned after discovering an animal brain wrapped in aluminum foil that had washed up on the shore.

James Senda was hunting for sea glass Tuesday at Samuel Myers Park in Racine when he came across a brick-shaped package wrapped in aluminum foil with a pink rubber band.

Suspecting the package contained money or drugs and overcome with curiosity, Senda unwrapped the package only to discover a brain -- along with pink flowers and foreign money.

"When I first opened it, I think I was so shocked it didn't click what it was," Senda told CNN. "I walked up to city workers nearby and I was like, 'Did I just find a brain?'"

The brain.

Police said on Thursday the brain did not belong to a human, but medical examiners are unsure what animal it came from, CNN affiliate WDJT reported.

