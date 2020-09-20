Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retires due to health concerns

(CNN) Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The announcement, made Saturday, comes with only a few games left in the season. Gardenhire managed the Tigers for three seasons, but has managed major league teams for 16 years.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the countless players and coaches that I've had the honor of working alongside for the last 16 seasons as manager," Gardenhire said in a statement . "While I'm stepping away from managing, I'll be watching this group of Tigers closely in the next few years. There's a lot of talent on this team, and a lot coming through the farm system."

Gardenhire, who was in the final season of his contract, cited health concerns as the reason for his sudden departure. After struggling with "a bout of food poisoning and other stomach issues" along with the overall stress that comes with the job, the 62-year-old manager said he needs to step back and take care of himself and his family.

He is also a prostate cancer survivor, MLB said.

A message from Gardy.

