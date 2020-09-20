Photos: Emmy winners 2020

Outstanding Comedy Series: "Schitt's Creek" CBC/Everett Collection

Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession" Graeme Hunter/HBO

Outstanding Limited Series: "Watchmen" Mark Hill/HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" CBC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Steve Wilkie/CBC/Everett Collection

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Steve Wilkie/CBC/Everett Collection

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Ken Woroner/CBC/Everett Collection

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, "Euphoria" HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, "Succession" HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark" Steve Dietl/Netflix/Everett Collection

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" Apple TV/Everett Collection

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "Watchmen" Courtesy of HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" Sarah Shatz/Courtesy of HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America" Sabrina Lantos/FX/Everett Collection

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen" Mark Hill/HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" HBO/Everett Collection