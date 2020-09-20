(CNN) A British man and his Australian colleague who worked for an non-governmental organization that mapped unexploded ordnance have been killed in an explosion in the Solomon Islands .

The Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) confirmed that two of its employees had died in an explosion and identified the men as British national Stephen "Luke" Atkinson and Australian citizen Trent Lee.

The charity is working with the Solomon Islands police force's bomb disposal team to develop a database mapping unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.

The Solomon Islands was the site of major military campaign for the Pacific, and its islands are littered with thousands of unexploded bombs left over from the conflict.

Police said officials at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara confirmed that two foreign nationals died as a result of the blast.

The NPA, which operates in 19 countries around the world, said it has temporarily halted its activities on the Solomon Islands and is working with the police investigation.

"We are devastated by what has happened, and for the loss of two good colleagues. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their families, relatives and staff," said NPA's Secretary General Henriette Killi Westhrin.

The police investigation into the blast and why it exploded in a residential neighborhood is ongoing. Police said they sent officers to the scene on Sunday evening and sealed off the area.

"EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officers will have to render the scene safe before the RSIPF Forensics and other investigators access the scene to find out what happened," Inspector Clifford Tunuki, the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the EOD.

"I can confirm that none of the RSIPF EOD officers were at the scene when the bomb blast happened despite the fact that we work together with the Project."

The survey team, which the two men were part of, confirms the location of unexploded bombs following reports from the local community. They relay that information to the police, who then determine what to do with the bombs, Tunuki said.

"On behalf of the RSIPF I wish to convey my sincere condolences to family and relatives of those two foreign nationals who died in this tragic incident," he said.

Remnants of war

The NPA said that the Solomon Islands remain heavily contaminated by explosive remnants of war and munitions continue to kill or seriously injure local people.

Guadalcanal, the island which is home to the capital Honiara, was site of one the most significant battles of World War II in the Pacific.

US Marines attacked Japanese forces on the island in 1942 in a campaign that resulted the first major allied land victory over Japan and a turning point of the war.

Almost 1,600 Americans and almost 15,000 Japanese were killed on Guadalcanal, according to the US military history of the battle.