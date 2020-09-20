China prepares to count 1.3 billion people as date for new population census announced

Hong Kong (CNN) How do you count 1.3 billion people amid a pandemic? China will be finding out as the world's most populous country launches its seventh national census on November 1.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, the colossal undertaking will see around 7 million census workers spread out across the country, collecting names, ID numbers, gender, marital details, as well as education and professional information.

As well as traditional methods, citizens will also be encouraged to use cell phones and other digital tools "to declare personal and family information," Xinhua reported.

China conducts a national census every 10 years. The last survey found the population had increased from 1.29 billion to 1.37 billion. It was also the first to include foreigners. Nearly 600,000 foreign citizens returned the survey in 2010 -- most were from South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The census provides key data for national policy making, information that is becoming more and more important as the demographic time bomb of the one child policy begins to kick in.