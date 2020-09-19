'Blood amber' may be a portal into dinosaur times, but the fossils are an ethical minefield for palaeontologists

(CNN) When it comes to dinosaurs, many of us think of towering skeletons dominating the atriums of the world's great natural history museums.

But it's the tiniest fossils that have transformed paleontology over the past five years.

They offer a tantalizing, three-dimensional look at dinosaur times. The vivid creatures and plants look like they just died yesterday with soft tissue in place and details like skin, coloring, feathers, teeth, leaves and petals exquisitely preserved -- details that are often lost in the crush of fossils formed in rock.

But this treasure comes with baggage.

Richest deposits are in a country marred by civil war

Amber is found in several places around the world, but amber deposits dating from the time before dinosaurs went extinct are rare. Some of the richest deposits have been found in Myanmar's Kachin State, in the northern part of the country, near the border of China. Government forces and ethnic minorities have fought in this region for years.

In 2017, Myanmar's military, which stand accused of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic group in the west of the country, began seizing control of the amber mines from the indigenous Kachins, adding to the strife.

"There is evidence of human rights abuses that are directly linked to the mining of amber, and I would say as paleontologists, but also as people, we have to think of the ethical implications of what we do," said Emily Rayfield, a paleobiology professor at the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences in the United Kingdom and president of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology (SVP), an organization dedicated to the study of vertebrate fossils.

The society is calling on colleagues to refrain from working on amber sourced from Myanmar since June 2017, when the military took over the mines. It has also asked more than 300 scientific journals to stop publishing research based on amber fossils found since that date.

"We do not condone promoting our scientific endeavor at the expense of people facing humanitarian crisis," said Rayfield and other society leadership, in a strongly worded letter to journal publishers in April.

The society's members expressed concern that many prized Burmese amber specimens end up in private hands through commercial trading, rather than public institutions, making it difficult for scientists around the world to study them.

But while many people in the field agree with the aims of this stance, others say the move is premature, will do little to improve the situation in Myanmar and may mean that many significant finds could be lost to science.

The ethical issues surrounding the study of amber fossils are complicated by other factors. Since many amber specimens end up in private hands, it's difficult for paleontologists to verify what colleagues have discovered from a fossil. What's more, scientists haven't studied the soil in areas in Myanmar where the amber is being dug up — making it harder to accurately date the amber.

Amber mine in Myanmar.

'Blood amber'

Burmese Amber has been mined in Kachin State for hundreds of years. But, according to researchers, trade in the material really took off 10 years ago thanks to demand for the semiprecious gem from China.

The discovery of a dinosaur tail entombed in amber f ound by Chinese paleontologist Lida Xing at a market in Myanmar near the Chinese border grabbed headlines in 2016, and this, along with other finds, has been a further driver, Rayfield said. (Still, finding vertebrates like dinosaurs or lizards is extremely rare.)

In Chinese, the gem is known as "blood amber" for its deep red color, the phrase is apt for its parallels with blood diamonds -- gems used to fund conflict in Africa.

Like jade and rubies, amber is a resource that may have played a role in conflict between the Kachin Independence Army, one of a number of rebel armies in Myanmar that has controlled and administered a large swath of territory for years, and Tatmadaw, the Myanmar military's official name.

2018 document from a United Nations Human Rights Committee fact-finding mission detailed torture, abductions, rape and sexual violence by the Tatmadaw in the amber mining region between November 2017 and April 2018. Victims and witnesses of hostilities said the aim was to appropriate amber and mining resources under the KIA's control, according to the UN report.

A spokesman for the Myanmar government did not respond to CNN requests for comment. In 2019, Myanmar rejected a draft resolution on its domestic human rights situation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, which, according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar, the country said was based "on the one-sided narratives, highly politicized and seriously flawed reports of the FFM (fact-finding mission)."