'Come on, guys': Firefighter goes viral debunking wildfire conspiracies on TikTok

(CNN) Firefighters are, obviously, known for fighting fires. But one is taking his job a step further -- by fighting conspiracy theories, too.

This week, Michael Clark, a firefighter based in Hawaii, made a TikTok video debunking popular myths and misinformation about the wildfires spreading on the West Coast. The video is a duet , with another TikTok-er's video in the left-hand corner. While that video perpetuates the conspiracy theories, Clark casually debunks them on the right side of the screen.

It goes down like this.

The other user, hinting the wildfires were planned: "Is it not weird to you guys to know that the fires know when to stop at the border?"

Clark, shaking his head: "Because it's a US database map you're looking at. Not going to be reporting Canada fires."

