An Oklahoma State University bull rider died from injuries sustained during competition

(CNN) An Oklahoma State University bull rider has died from injuries suffered during a rodeo competition.

Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20, sustained the injuries on Thursday evening. Rodeo team coach Cody Hollingsworth announced the athlete's passing on the team's official Twitter page the following day.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson," Hollingsworth said in a statement. "He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

Swanson was competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, when he was bucked off while riding a bull, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) said in a news release.

Swanson was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State University and had a PRCA permit.