Shooting at a backyard party in Rochester leaves 2 dead and 14 wounded

(CNN) Two people were killed and fourteen others were wounded during a shooting in Rochester, New York, police said early Saturday morning.

Police responded to calls of gunshots and found about 100 people running down a street in what Acting Rochester Police Chief Mark Simmons described as a "very chaotic scene."

"We could see and observe multiple victims of gunshot wounds at that time," he said.

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is near the Rochester Public Market, according to a report in the Democrat & Chronicle.

Police have not released the names of the two victims but said they were both between 18 and 22 years old. There are currently no suspects in custody and it's too early to tell how many shooters there were, Simmons added.

