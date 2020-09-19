She lost her business due to coronavirus. Now she's supporting her four children by running their lemonade stand

(CNN) A Florida mom who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic has been relying on her children's lemonade stand to make ends meet.

Erin Bailey owned and ran a successful lawn care business in Palm Springs. But as the pandemic spread, her list of clients quickly dwindled -- and now she has none.

"I was so excited to finally have my own business and it was going so well, then all of a sudden everything just stopped. I was so happy and proud, and now I feel like a failure," Bailey, a single mom to four children, told CNN.

"It's always been just me, looking for help that wasn't coming," she added, while fighting back tears. "It got so hopeless. It just feels like you're walking around in the dark and bumping into everything. You just feel so alone, like everyone else is OK but you're the only one that's not."

Bailey said the family receives government help in the form of food stamps, but they don't last long enough. About 27 million American workers filed for jobless assistance during the week ending August 8, highlighting how hard the pandemic has hit American families.

