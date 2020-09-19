After a farmer suffered a heart attack, his neighbors banded together to harvest his crops

(CNN) Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting his wheat and canola farm near Crosby, North Dakota when his combine caught fire.

In the stress of the event, Unhjem went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

But his farm is harvested as neighbors, friends and family wasted no time stepping up to help finish the job.

Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their harvesting on hold to help the Unhjems, using all their own equipment.

"I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it," family friend Jenna Binde told CNN affiliate KFYR

