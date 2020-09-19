When these parents couldn't find children's books with strong Black characters, they created a pop-up store to sell them

(CNN) A family in North Carolina created a pop-up store that sells children's books featuring main characters who are Black to counter the lack of diversity in literature.

The idea was born in 2019 when 8-year-old Langston Miller, named after the Harlem Renaissance poet, told his parents about his dream of becoming a writer. Already an avid storyteller who spends his days filling up journal after journal with short stories, Langston said his books would be about young Black boys just like himself.

"I want books to show us Black children the way we are -- beautiful, handsome, intelligent, and smart," he told CNN.

Inspired by Langston's dream, his parents set off on a mission to see how many books they could find that feature characters who look like him and his 4-year-old brother, Emerson, who was named after Ralph Waldo Emerson, the 19th-century American transcendentalist poet.

"We spent more than two hours and ended up finding just five books that had the style and quality of the stories he wanted to write," his father, Duane Miller, told CNN. "When we noticed there wasn't space for him, we decided to make that space for him ourselves."

