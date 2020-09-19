The National Weather Service spotted a massive bat colony on its weather radar

(CNN) Murder hornets, zombie cicadas, invasive lizards -- the list of icky pests popping up across the United States appears to be growing this year.

Next on the list? Massive bat colonies, just in time for Halloween.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix were looking at their radar screens and spotted a large cloud of motion sweeping over areas of the city last Sunday, just a week before the official start of fall.

What might be causing all the radar returns around #Phoenix between 6-7 PM this evening? Is it rain or something else? Any guesses? #azwx pic.twitter.com/Kh9bTQAiDA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 14, 2020

"That doesn't look like a normal shower, the way everything is sort of fanning out," NWS meteorologist Sean Benedict told CNN affiliate KTVK . "They don't really have a uniform direction. That's usually your clue initially that it's probably animals flying around."

The team quickly surmised that they were looking at an enormous colony of bats.

