Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

(CNN) Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the decisive time trial on the penultimate stage of cycling's most famous race.

Few gave the 21-year-old Pogacar hope of clawing back the 57-second lead Jumbo-Visma's Roglic held going into Saturday's 22.5 miles test, but he produced one the finest performances in the history of the Tour to win the stage and take the yellow jersey.

His victory on La Planche des Belles Filles was his third of the Tour and gives him not only the coveted yellow but also the King of the Mountains polka dots and the best young riders' white jerseys.

Team UAE Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar stormed up the final climb to La Planche des Belles Filles to win the 20th stage and take the lead in the Tour de France.

As Roglic faltered on the time trial's decisive climb, the UAE Team Emirates rider crossed the line in 55 minutes and 55 seconds, with a one minute and 21 second advantage over Roglic's teammate Tom Dumoulin and Australia's Richie Porte, who has moved into third place overall after his fine time trial performance.

