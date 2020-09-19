A new Canadian Covid-19 gargle test 'one of the first of its kind' in the world, doctor says

(CNN) Most children in British Columbia can say goodbye to those icky swabs and uncomfortable Covid-19 tests as the Canadian province launches a new gargle method for students ages 4 to 19.

"It is one of the first of its kind around the world," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, at a press conference Thursday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the new test is just as accurate as tests using a nasal swab and is much easier to administer for children.

The announcement comes at a time when testing is in high demand: Canada has seen a doubling of new daily cases in the last month. And while experts are still looking into the role children play in Covid-19 transmission, a recent report suggests they can -- and do -- spread the virus, even when they have mild or no symptoms.

"This is a new saline gargle where you put a little bit of normal saline, so sterile water, in your mouth and you swish it around a little bit and you spit it into a little tube and that's an easier way to collect it for young people," said Dr. Henry.

Read More