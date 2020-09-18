Hubble spies stormy weather on Jupiter

Photos: 30 years of Hubble telescope images The Orion Nebula is 1,500 light-years from Earth and is located in Orion's Belt in the constellation Orion. It's one of the brightest nebulae -- and on a clear, dark night it's visible to the naked eye. The nebula is Earth's nearest star-forming region. Hide Caption 1 of 30

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990.

Hubble has given us many images of our neighbor Mars. This image was taken in 2003 when Mars made its closest approach in nearly 60,000 years. On August 27, 2003, the two worlds were only 34.6 million miles apart from center to center. By contrast, Mars can be about 249 million miles away from Earth.

Hubble snapped this image in 2007 of Ganymede appearing to peek out from beneath Jupiter. Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system, and it's even bigger than Mercury.

Hubble captured this image of Saturn in 2004, a view so sharp that some of the planet's smaller rings are visible.