University of Cincinnati is looking into an instructor that referred to Covid-19 as the 'Chinese virus' in an email to student

(CNN) A University of Cincinnati dean is investigating an email in which an instructor told a quarantined student who had to miss class that those "testing positive for the chinese virus" would not receive a grade.

Evan Sotzing, a 20-year-old engineering student, said on Twitter that his girlfriend had tested positive for Covid-19. The university's health system asked him to quarantine as a precaution, he said, requiring him to miss an in-person lab session.

When he informed his instructor about this, he said he received an insensitive reply.

"Not only did my professor give me a zero for not going (to the lab session), but this was his response," Sotzing tweeted on Thursday, along with a screenshot of an email from adjunct faculty member John Ucker.

"For students testing positive for the chinese virus, I will give no grade," the message read. "You can read the info I sent to the class re: the torsion test. Mr. Ucker."

