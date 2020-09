Texas police officer indicted in shooting death of woman struck when he fired shots at an unrestrained dog

(CNN) A grand jury indicted a former police officer in this week over the shooting death of a woman who was struck by his gunfire while he attempted to shoot an approaching dog.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington, Texas, police officer Ravinder Singh on Wednesday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the shooting death of Margarita Brooks in August of 2019, according to a press release from the Criminal District Attorney's Office for Tarrant County.

The fatal shooting occurred on August 1, 2019, when Singh responded to a call for an unconscious woman, later identified as Margarita Brooks, and an off-leash dog approached him, according to previously issued press releases from Arlington Police.

He fired three shots at the dog and struck Brooks, body worn camera shows. In a press release issued on the same day as the shooting, Arlington Police said that the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

CNN reached out to an attorney for Singh requesting comment on the indictment but did not immediately hear back.

