A carjacker took a couple hostage on their way to church. He'd just shot four people, investigators say

(CNN) Aileen and Jordan Stevens were driving to church Sunday when a car rear-ended their Ford Mustang along Interstate 24 in Tennessee. It was about 9:30 a.m. -- Aileen Stevens was teaching Sunday School that morning at their church in Rutherford County, her family said.

What the couple didn't know at the time was the driver, Dangelo Dorsey, 29, had just committed a series of deadly crimes and an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

He'd opened fire inside a moving vehicle, killing one person and wounding another, then jumped out of the car as traffic slowed down, said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In an attempt to carjack another vehicle, Dorsey had allegedly shot a woman in the hand as she tried to drive away. A nearby truck driver suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

But the Stevens were unaware. They pulled over after the accident, and their hourslong nightmare began.

"They stopped, believing it to be a fender-bender, and -- at that point -- Dorsey took them hostage at gunpoint," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

