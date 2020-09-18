3 people arrested in Oregon accused of setting up illegal roadblocks near wildfire evacuation zones

(CNN) Three people in Multnomah County, Oregon, are accused of setting up an illegal roadblock north of the Riverside Fire evacuation zone this week.

The Sheriff's Office says Joshua Smith, Travis Lucky and Michael Meier are being cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly blocking an intersection east of Corbett. It is unclear why the three men set up the roadblock.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese had issued a public warning last week telling people that civilian roadblocks are not allowed.

"The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate this type of illegal activity," Reese said in a statement announcing the charges.

