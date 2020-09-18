(CNN) A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Illinois after his family discovered dismembered body parts of his deceased girlfriend in a duffel bag, according to law enforcement authorities.

Melvin Martin Jr. of Louisville is accused of killing his girlfriend, Ladawndra Ellington, and dismembering her body, said Terry White, police chief in Markham, Illinois.

Martin, 30, allegedly transported most of her body parts in duffel bags aboard a bus to Markham, a suburb of Chicago, to visit family, White said. The family eventually discovered the remains nearly a month after Ellington died, White said.

CNN's attempts to reach an attorney representing Martin were not immediately successful.

Martin confessed, White said, and told authorities where the rest of Ellington's body could be located.

