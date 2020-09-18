London (CNN) A team of scientists who put an alligator in a helium-filled box and made it shout have won an Ig Nobel Prize, a prestigious(ish) award that commemorates the science world's more unorthodox experiments.

The group, led by researchers from Austria and Japan, were attempting to find out whether alligators' vocal communications relate to their body size -- but it was their method , rather than their hypothesis, that caught the eye of the awards committee.

Another experiment, which found that narcissists can be identified by their eyebrows, was also honored.

And the ceremony's Peace Prize went to the governments of India and Pakistan, for "having their diplomats surreptitiously ring each other's doorbells in the middle of the night, and then run away before anyone had a chance to answer the door" -- a reference to an incident that reportedly took place two years ago.

The Ig Nobels have been awarded since 1991 to parody the more established Nobel Prizes. This year's ceremony, which took place on Thursday, was webcast as a result of the pandemic.

