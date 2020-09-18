Oregon environmentalist George Atiyeh remains missing after wildfire destroys his home

(CNN) An Oregon environmentalist who fought to protect the pristine Opal Creek Wilderness has been missing since a devastating wildfire swept through his home in the Oregon woods last week.

George Atiyeh, the 72-year-old activist and nephew of former Oregon Gov. Victor Atiyeh, was last seen on September 7 before the Beachie Creek Fire exploded overnight last week.

The fire began August 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness, about 2 miles south of Jawbone Flats and 6 miles north of Detroit, Oregon, according to the US Forest Service's InciWeb system . A historic windstorm September 7 transformed the fire overnight from 469 acres to more than 131,000 acres.

In all, the fire has burned more than 191,000 acres, caused four deaths, injured three people and destroyed nearly 500 homes . The Beachie Creek Fire was still just 20% contained as of Thursday and is estimated to be fully contained at the end of October.

Dwayne Canfield, the executive director of the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center, told CNN in an email Thursday that he last spoke with Atiyeh the Monday before the fire exploded.

