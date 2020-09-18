Investigators say Los Angeles deputies fired 19 times at Dijon Kizzee after he tried to pick up a gun

(CNN) Investigators looking into the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Black man Dijon Kizzee say he picked up a gun he had dropped before two deputies fired 19 rounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. But an attorney for the Kizzee family says video shows Kizzee running away.

Kizzee was killed late last month, and his shooting sparked protests in a city that has already seen months-long unrest following the late May death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Deputies first attempted to stop Kizzee on August 31 for "riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road" and "splitting traffic," LASD Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener said in a news conference Thursday. Kizzee refused to stop, abandoned his bicycle and fled on foot with a towel in one hand and a jacket in the other hand, he said.

During the encounter with the two deputies, Wegener said, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a piece of clothing fell to the ground. Kizzee bent over and reached back to pick up the pistol when each deputy fired, striking Kizzee several times in the torso, Wegener said.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the Kizzee family, said video footage of the incident contradicts the sheriff's department's findings.

