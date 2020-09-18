Wanted: People who want to get paid to taste cheeseburgers

(CNN) For burger lovers out there, a dream job has opened up: getting paid to eat cheeseburgers.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Friday, BonusFinder, a casino review portal, has announced it will pay $500 to someone who will be a "professional cheeseburger tester" and travel the United States to find the best cheeseburger in the land.

To apply, one must provide their name, email, and written description of why they'd be the ultimate "Cheeseburger Tester." Entrants must be 21 years old and a resident of the United States or Canada.

In full transparency, the announcement had a warning: "If you're on a diet, this job might not be the one for you."

If you think you've got what it takes, you have until September 28 to apply. The winner will be announced October 8.