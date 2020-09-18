At least 2 college football games scheduled for this weekend postponed because of Covid-19

(CNN) The Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars will not be playing college football on Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns on Baylor's team.

The postponement comes after Baylor was unable to meet the Big 12 conference Covid-19 game cancellation thresholds. The teams have agreed to honor their planned "home and home" games and will look for future scheduling opportunities.

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades.

The Baylor-Houston game is not the only game to be canceled this weekend. Florida Atlantic University and Georgia Southern University, slated to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia, has been postponed. The FAU athletic department says following Thursday's Covid-19 testing results, the Owls would be unable to play.

For the University of Houston, it's the third game in as many weeks postponed due to Covid-19 issues. The team's scheduled season opener against the Rice Owls on September 3 was postponed after Rice pushed back the start of its football season. Houston's scheduled September 18 American Athletic Conference opener against the Memphis Tigers was postponed after positive Covid-19 cases within the Memphis football team.

