Wildfires burning in the West
In this aerial photo taken with a drone, fire retardant blankets leveled homes in Talent, Oregon, on Tuesday, September 15.
Stacey Kahny fixes her hair inside her tent at the evacuation center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Central Point, Oregon, on Wednesday, September 16. Kahny lived with her parents at a trailer park in Phoenix, Oregon, that was destroyed by fire.
A charred yearbook is seen amid debris, as Fred Skaff and his son Thomas clear debris from their home in Phoenix on September 16.
A firefighter works at the scene of the Bobcat Fire, which was burning on hillsides in Monrovia, California, on Tuesday, September 15.
President Donald Trump listens as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about the wirefires during a briefing on Monday, September 14.
George Coble walks through his destroyed property in Mill City, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12.
The Bobcat Fire burns in Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California, on Friday, September 11.
Crystal Sparks kisses her 4-year-old twins, Chance and Ryder Sutton, as they escape the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, on September 11.
North Valley Disaster Group member Kari Zeitler and Butte County Animal Control officer Linda Newman bridle up two donkeys wandering along a roadside in Berry Creek, California, on September 11. The donkeys were displaced by the Bear Fire.