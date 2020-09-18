The novel coronavirus outbreak
A coronavirus victim is buried at a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, September 8.
Maria Hernandez, top, embraces her aunt through a transparent curtain at a nursing home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Friday, September 11.
Young students make sure they are spread out from one another as they stand in a line before entering a classroom in Pamplona, Spain, on September 7.
A girl cries as she is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station in East Jerusalem on September 6.
People wear face masks and sit spread apart at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 2.
Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa, wear masks and face shields as they distribute food to the poor and homeless in Kolkata, India, on August 26.