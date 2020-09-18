Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak A coronavirus victim is buried at a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, September 8. Hide Caption 1 of 385

Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak Maria Hernandez, top, embraces her aunt through a transparent curtain at a nursing home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Friday, September 11. Hide Caption 2 of 385

Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak Young students make sure they are spread out from one another as they stand in a line before entering a classroom in Pamplona, Spain, on September 7. Hide Caption 3 of 385

Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak A girl cries as she is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station in East Jerusalem on September 6. Hide Caption 4 of 385

Photos: The novel coronavirus outbreak People wear face masks and sit spread apart at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 2. Hide Caption 5 of 385