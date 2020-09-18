Spending more time in the house has unfortunately led to a little more cleaning — after all, we’re living in our spaces more than we ever used to. Vacuuming, luckily, is one of the tasks you can outsource to a robot, and while Roombas can run a little pricey, a few refurbished models direct from iRobot are currently on sale for up to $400 off.

The models are all restored by iRobot, so while they’re not fresh off the assembly line, they’re tested to ensure they’re running like new, thoroughly cleaned and serviced, and backed by a 90-day warranty; they even come in a new box with everything you need to get going. From a wallet-friendly starter model to a top-of-the-line Roomba, check out what’s on sale below.

iRobot Roomba Restored 980 ($399.99, originally $799.99; irobot.com)

iRobot Roomba Restored 980 PHOTO: iRobot

A top-notch Roomba (and great for homes with pets), this restored 980 is $400 off and ready to start cleaning. It boasts up to 10 times the air power on carpets as the 600 and 700 series, and tracks your home’s measurements each millisecond to memorize an optimal cleaning route. It also has a high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

iRobot Roomba Restored 960 ($349.99, originally $499.99; irobot.com)

iRobot Roomba Restored 960 PHOTO: iRobot

The mid-range Roomba model has five times the air power as the Roomba 600 series for great suction, enhanced by brushes that stay in constant contact with the floor for better pickup of hair, dust and allergens. It’s also a pretty smart cookie: It’ll map and clean a whole level of your home in neat rows, and sync up with Google Assistant and Alexa to start cleaning at your command — and suggest an extra clean during allergy-prone times of year.

iRobot Roomba Restored 675 ($199.99, originally $299.99; irobot.com)

iRobot Roomba Restored 675 PHOTO: iRobot

If you’re curious about robot vacuums but not ready to put a ton of money down — or you have a living situation that doesn’t require a ton of maintenance — the 675 model is a great starting point. It has a three-stage cleaning system that helps grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and a brush that takes care of corners. Plus, it has special sensors that signal to the robot to clean high-traffic areas more thoroughly, meaning you get the deepest clean where it’s needed most.

