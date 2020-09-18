Apple’s iPad lineup spans four different models, two of which just received modest updates. Each tablet has a slightly different design, different specifications and, of course, pricing. There’s the iPad, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini and the iPad Pro — but which iPad does what, and is that new iPad Pro worth the money?

Truth be told, all iPads run the same software and have access to the same apps in the App Store. Heck, almost all of them will even work with Apple’s own keyboard accessory, and they all work with the Apple Pencil.

So why not just get the least expensive model and call it a day? Well, screen size and performance, that’s why. Here, we break down the differences between iPad models so you can choose the one that fits your needs.

Apple just announced the eighth-generation entry-level iPad, and with the limited time we’ve spent using it, we’re impressed. It offers the same value at $329, with improved performance in the iconic tablet design the iPad is known for.

If you’re upgrading from an older iPad model, you’ll be happy to know Apple increased the display size with last year’s base model, from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches. The Touch ID fingerprint reader is still hidden in Apple’s tried-and-true home button.

The eighth-generation iPad’s performance improvement comes courtesy of Apple’s A12 Bionic processor. That’s the same chip that Apple used in the iPhone XS, so it’s a couple of years old, but it’s still no slouch. Combined with the performance gains of iPadOS 14, the iPad will have no issues while you triage your email, browse the web, game or watch your favorite creators on YouTube.

Apple’s base model iPad is the ideal tablet for someone who doesn’t necessarily want a laptop replacement or need something to do heavy photo or video editing. It’s more than enough for a young student or anyone who views the iPad more as an entertainment device.

That said, if you do want to sit down and write a school paper or a lengthy email, you can pick up the Smart Keyboard Cover for $159. Or if you want an iPad to draw or sketch on, the first-generation Apple Pencil will work and is only $99.

The iPad with Wi-Fi starts at $329 for 32GB of storage or $429 for 128GB. Add another $130 to either price for an LTE model. For the quickest delivery, we’d recommend ordering from B&H Photo, Expercom or Walmart.

Alongside the new iPad, Apple also announced a completely redesigned iPad Air. This is the fourth-generation model of Apple’s midrange tablet, and, on paper at least, it’s very attractive.

The new Air looks more like the iPad Pro, with flat edges, a spot to wirelessly charge the second-generation Apple Pencil and a USB-C port, and it comes in five colors: Space Gray, silver, rose gold, green and Sky Blue.

The screen goes nearly edge to edge, lacking a home button. It also lacks Face ID, like the iPad Pro. Instead, Apple has built its Touch ID fingerprint technology into the iPad Air’s sleep/wake button. It’s the first time we’ve seen Apple use Touch ID somewhere other than the home button.

Inside the Air is Apple’s newest processor, the A14 Bionic. We don’t yet know how fast it is, as the Air is the first product to be announced that uses it. Unfortunately, the tablet won’t start shipping until next month.

We have no doubt, however, that the new Air will be fast enough to handle daily tasks, plus the occasional photo and video editing with ease. The jury is still out on whether or not it will be faster than the iPad Pro, but we should know soon.

If you’re looking for a tablet you can get some work done on that’s more powerful than the basic iPad and reasonably priced, the iPad Air is a good fit.

The iPad Air with Wi-Fi starts at $599 for 64GB of storage or $749 for 256GB. For the same storage amounts but with LTE connectivity, you’re looking at $729 and $879, respectively.

The iPad Air will work with the $299 Magic Keyboard and the $129 Apple Pencil.

The iPad Mini is essentially a smaller version of the base model iPad. It uses Apple’s A12 processor and comes with up to 256GB of storage and Apple Pencil support. There isn’t a Smart Keyboard Cover for the Mini, but you can connect any Bluetooth keyboard to the tablet for long-form typing.

Of course, as its name implies, the Mini is smaller than the rest of the iPad lineup, with a 7.9-inch Retina Display.

The Mini is ideal for someone who’s constantly on the go and wants to have access in a portable form factor to the power an iPad affords and the App Store ecosystem. Pair the iPad Mini with an Apple Arcade subscription, and you have a compelling Nintendo Switch competitor for gaming.

The Wi-Fi version of the iPad Mini starts at $399 for 64GB of storage or $549 for 256GB. The Wi-Fi + LTE version will set you back $529 or $679 for the same storage amounts.

The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. From the A12Z processor and up to 1TB of storage, to the USB-C port and the new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad, the iPad Pro line can keep up with nearly any laptop.

The iPad Pro starts at $799 for an 11-inch screen or $999 for a 12.9-inch display. The Wi-Fi + LTE model is an extra $150. If you really want to go all out, the 12.9-inch model with LTE and 1TB of storage is $1,649.

Both models use Apple’s Liquid Retina Display, which is clear and bright, and have a battery life of up to 10 hours.

The Pro lineup features a rear-facing LiDAR camera that can be used to scan nearby objects and rooms, and should improve the experience for augmented reality apps.

The iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard with a dedicated trackpad can replace a laptop or, at the very least, be used in place of a laptop for most computing tasks.

The $129 second-generation Apple Pencil will work with the new iPad Pro for taking notes or drawing.

Order a new iPad Pro right now, with deliveries expected to arrive starting March 24. If you don’t want to wait for the Magic Keyboard in May, check out these alternative options.