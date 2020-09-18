CNN Underscored partnered with Boutique Rugs to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

The difference between a bare floor and a floor with a rug on it is the difference between a house and a home. Sure, they’re both places you can stay, but you’re only going to feel right taking off your shoes and socks and curling your toes on a rug. In other words, a rug is all about marking where you belong.

And since folks have different thoughts and ideas about their perfect home, it takes a truly comprehensive and knowledgeable company to be the one-stop shop for everyone’s perfect rug. Luckily, that place actually exists: Boutique Rugs.

With over 15 years’ experience, Boutique Rugs has a vast and incredibly diverse inventory of fine rugs to suit every taste, from the perfectly prefaded sophistication of the Leonora area rug to the upbeat, geometric frenzy of the Godalming. Even though there are over 40,000 styles to choose from in sizes ranging from 2 feet by 3 feet to 12-by-15s, from stairway runners to specialty rounds and octagons, they all have one thing in common: They’re well-constructed and durable.

Godalming Area Rug PHOTO: Boutique Rugs

Boutique Rugs’ warehouse has been packed since the brand launched online in 2017, so it’s paired its endlessly expanding stock with prompt and friendly service. You’re guaranteed a response within 24 hours, and the company has pledged to resolve almost any issue in the first conversation with a representative. There’s even a real-time chat function on the Boutique Rugs’ website to answer your questions right then and there.

And Boutique Rugs’ customers love the care and attention. From the “[a]nother perfect rug” just in time to make Pamela P.’s guest bathroom “warm and charming” for Christmas (thanks to the Hillcrest) to the creamy off-white-and-black, soft-textured rug that Debra M. found so easy to order and quick to deliver that her sister bought the exact same one, everyone can find exactly what they’re looking for at Boutique Rugs.

And for the people at Boutique Rugs, it doesn’t get much better than making customers like Maria B. happy:

“ABSOLUTELY love my rug!! It brought our office together. My husband is retired military, [and] the rug had the perfect colors. Looks beautiful and the material is comfy for our grandson to play with his cars on.”

Boutique Rugs PHOTO: Boutique Rugs

Browse the website, and you’ll see that you can’t go wrong when you have choices as varied as the postmodern Lenzburg, the intricate Warroad and the classic and colorful Selbyville.

Need something that’ll spruce up a sitting room without overpowering the rest of the decor? The flowers and vines of the Mudgee will lift the mood without going saccharine. Something more subdued for that extra room where you love to take afternoon naps? Lose yourself to dreams in the preworn twists and turns of the Michie area rug. Want the perfect playful look for the kids’ room without festooning it in yet more crayon-colored trucks, dinosaurs and princesses? Look at the subtle tic-tac-toe echoes in the Newville.

When you’re trying to turn a house into a home, you want to go with the people who have been doing it for years and who know how to deliver quality, variety and great prices. Boutique Rugs has you covered.