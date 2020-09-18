If you ask any seasoned camper, they’ll probably tell you that the best s’mores recipe starts by hunting for a good stick. But should you let the marshmallow catch on fire? Should you use milk or dark chocolate? As with most classic recipes, everyone has their own idea of what makes perfect s’mores. We’ve gathered our own basic recipes, plus a bunch of mouthwatering originals from serious s’mores aficionados. These recipes guarantee that s’mores will become part of your indoor dessert game all year long. Take that, summer!

As most people are, Susan Moss is a s’mores fan because of the nostalgia. She also happens to be the author of “The S’mores Cookbook” and creator of Doughmesstic.com. “Such simple ingredients, and little effort, combine to offer a taste into our childhoods,” she says. “It’s hard to deny loving a mouthful of sugary, chocolatey goodness!”

Similarly, Amy Nash, creator of the House of Nash Eats blog that focuses on modern comfort cooking, says, “There is something irresistible about a perfectly toasted marshmallow and chocolate oozing out from between two slightly sweet graham crackers.”

But what do these two experts have to say about preparing the perfect s’mores?

Classic s’mores tips

Most s’mores fans agree that the best way to make them is over a campfire. Moss says, “It’s difficult to duplicate the smoky char a real fire brings to a gooey marshmallow. Using a twig, or even a metal skewer, means everyone can get involved and can toast to their own level of perfection.”

But, to get the ultimate deliciousness out of a traditional s’mores sandwich, Nash suggests that you set the chocolate on a graham cracker near the fire while you toast the marshmallow because it guarantees a faster path to melty yum. Moss adds, “Slow and steady wins the race! Allowing your marshmallow to slowly heat up, creating a soft, sweet center, followed by crispy browned edges, makes for the ultimate s’more.”

Before we get started on all of the delicious ways that we can do s’mores indoors, let’s get one thing straight: This classic campfire treat was originally created using just three humble ingredients.

Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallows (prices vary; target.com)

Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallows PHOTO: Target

Whether caught on fire or slowly roasted to a golden brown, marshmallows toasted around a campfire are without a doubt a key ingredient in making s’mores.

Honey Maid Graham Crackers (prices vary; target.com)

Honey Maid Graham Crackers PHOTO: Target

Crunchy and firm, graham crackers form a solid foundation for the gooey goodness that gets sandwiched between them and give your hands something less gooey to hold on to.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (prices vary; target.com)

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars PHOTO: Target

Chocolate bar pieces are the third and final ingredient for making traditional s’mores. Some say one row, while some say two per graham cracker square. “I know it’s difficult to hold off, but give the marshmallow a minute to melt the chocolate for a truly perfect s’more!” says Moss.

Speaking of waiting, let’s end the anticipation and get on with the recipes already! Be sure to scroll all the way down to see a full list of all of our product recommendations for making these at home.

Slow cooker s’mores brownies

Slow cooker s'mores brownies PHOTO: Susan Moss

Now it’s time to get creative. There’s no denying that people are obsessed with their slow cookers. This is yet another reason to love one. Moss says that her Crock-Pot S’mores Brownies are perfect for “homegating” or tailgating — when that’s a thing again. She also says they “are so easy, and a great and safe way to get your kids involved in cooking.” This recipe makes 16 servings.

Slow cooker s’mores brownie ingredients

10 tablespoons butter

2 1/3 cups milk chocolate chips

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

16 to 18 graham crackers

3 cups miniature marshmallows (or cut up large marshmallows)

Directions:

1. Line the slow cooker with aluminum foil for easy removal of brownies once cooked.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, or in the microwave, melt butter and 1/3 cup chocolate chips until smooth. Allow to cool slightly.

3. In a separate bowl, beat eggs and vanilla with sugar using a hand mixer. Slowly add in chocolate mixture until well combined.

4. In a small bowl, sift together cocoa, salt and flour. Add mixture to the rest of the batter.

5. Pour roughly half of the batter into the prepared slow cooker or Crock-Pot. Top with whole graham crackers, breaking and piecing together edge to edge as needed to fully cover the brownie batter. Sprinkle remaining 2 cups chocolate chips on top of the graham crackers, then top with the remaining brownie batter.

6. Put the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 1 1/2 hours. Check brownies at 1 hour. Tops will look undercooked, but a tug on the foil will help determine doneness. If brownies lift easily without buckling, remove from the slow cooker and allow to cool. If they buckle, allow to bake for 15 more minutes, checking again, until ready to remove.

7. Once cooled, top with marshmallows and place under the oven broiler on a baking sheet for 30 to 60 seconds, until marshmallows are toasted. Watch closely, as marshmallows can quickly burn. Remove from the oven, cut, serve and enjoy.

S’mores in the microwave

S'mores in the microwave PHOTO: Dana Holmes

As a food lover and mom of two boys, I have tried to make s’mores a million different ways. I find, in a pinch, that making s’mores in the microwave is the fastest way from point A to point B. If you have the ingredients on hand, you can have a s’more in your mouth in less than 30 seconds. Granted, it doesn’t have that crispy, slightly smoky flavor that roasting the marshmallow has, but sometimes you just need a s’more, and this will scratch the itch.

1. Break a graham cracker in half.

2. Place one row (three pieces) of a Hershey’s chocolate bar (or enough to fit the square) on one cracker half and set it aside.

3. Put a marshmallow on the other half of the graham cracker and microwave it on a plate for about 10 seconds, give or take 5, depending on the power of your microwave.

4. Quickly place the puffed marshmallow and cracker on top of the prepared cracker with chocolate. Gently press. Wait a few seconds to let the chocolate melt, and enjoy!

S’mores dip

S'mores Dip by Susan Moss PHOTO: Susan Moss

There’s another s’mores-in-the-microwave recipe that’s done by deconstructing them and making a dip. This opens up the possibilities of what to dip. Graham crackers are the obvious choice, as seen above — but strawberries or pretzels, or whatever you can dream up, will also work! Below is Moss’ recipe for s’mores dip, which will serve 16.

S’mores dip ingredients

1 1/2 cups dark or semisweet chocolate chips

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup marshmallow fluff

Graham crackers, fruits, etc. as needed for dipping

Directions:

1. Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 30 seconds. Stir. Pour in the can of condensed milk and return to the microwave for another 30 seconds. Stir. Repeat in 30-second increments until the chips are melted and the mixture is smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a serving bowl, then drop spoonfuls of fluff into the bowl. Use a sharp knife to swirl the fluff into the chocolate. Serve with graham crackers and fruit.

S’mores bars

S'mores Bars by Amy Nash PHOTO: Amy Nash

If something that can be cut and served in portions is more your style, these s’mores bars from Nash’s blog, House of Nash Eats, could be just the ticket for bringing s’mores indoors. This recipe makes 18 servings and takes about an hour from start to finish.

Graham cracker crust ingredients

2 1/4 cups (1 1/2 sleeves) crushed graham crackers

2/3 cup melted butter

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Cookie top ingredients

1 cup softened butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3 broken-up Hershey’s bars

See Nash’s blog post for the full instructions.

S’mores in the oven

S'mores in the oven PHOTO: Dana Holmes

S’mores in the oven are similar to s’mores in the microwave, except the fact that you get to brown your marshmallow on top. This method is great if you want to make a lot of s’mores at one time.

1. Turn on your broiler and wait for it to get warm.

2. Then, prepare your graham crackers the same way that you would for microwaving, only instead of using the microwave, put the cracker and marshmallow on a baking sheet and broil until it browns, which is usually between 30 and 60 seconds.

3. Flip the browned marshmallow crackers over onto prepared crackers with chocolate, then press and serve.

*Alternate way to make s’mores in the oven: Put several broken-up chocolate bars in a small oven-safe frying pan, add mini marshmallows to coat the top and broil for about 60 seconds to get a s’mores dip with all of the campfire marshmallow crunch. Set the frying pan right in the middle of the table on a pot holder and give everyone graham cracker pieces to dip!

More s’mores upgrades and variations

Black Forest S'mores by Susan Moss PHOTO: Susan Moss

One thing that’s easier to do with s’mores at home is get creative with ingredients and combinations because they don’t have to fit in a cooler or backpack for camping.

“Stick with the classic marshmallows and grahams, but try switching out the basic chocolate for peanut butter cups or other chocolate bars,” Nash suggests. “If you want to upgrade your s’mores situation, try adding a dollop of Nutella for an extra hit of chocolate, fresh raspberries or sliced strawberries for a fruity twist, or crispy bacon for a salty-sweet combo.”

Moss adds to Nash’s suggestions by saying, “For chocolates, I love upgrading to a darker, rich chocolate in order to counter the sweetness of the marshmallow. I know people who use cookies in place of graham crackers, and even have one friend who swears by Ritz Crackers instead!” A favorite stray from tradition for Moss is her Black Forest S’mores recipe that uses cherry pie filling and chocolate graham crackers for a next-level s’mores experience.

S’mores supplies

Extendable Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, Set of 5 ($24.79, originally $28.97; amazon.com)

Extendable Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, Set of 5 PHOTO: Amazon

Take your marshmallow toasting to new levels of perfection with these telescoping, rotating, double-pronged roasting sticks. The metal helps the marshmallow melt inside while it crisps on the outside, and the rotation helps create an even toasting all around.

Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron Covered Saucepan ($59.95; amazon.com)

Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron Covered Saucepan PHOTO: Amazon

A heavy saucepan will do the trick when melting chocolate over low heat. In fact, an enameled cast-iron saucepan is perfect for making lots of different sauces, including glazes for homemade donuts.

Marshmallow Fluff Frosting (prices vary; target.com)

Marshmallow Fluff Frosting PHOTO: Target

This magical ingredient that was hugely popular in the ice cream and soda shops of yesteryear is making a comeback in Moss’ s’mores dip. It also makes a great topping on just about any dessert.

USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan and Nonstick Cooling Rack ($29.99; amazon.com)

USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan and Nonstick Cooling Rack PHOTO: Amazon

Use this pan to catch melty overflow from toasting mini marshmallows on top of the s’mores brownies and for making simple s’mores in the oven. A pan like this has a million uses, from sheet pan dinners to baking bacon.

Krokori Ceramic 9-by-13-Inch Baking Pan ($29.95; amazon.com)

Krokori Ceramic 9-by-13-Inch Baking Pan PHOTO: Amazon

Sure, s’mores bars cook up beautifully in this colorful ceramic baking pan, but so does a whole chicken, casseroles, veggies and beyond.

Backcountry 6-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet ($15.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Backcountry 6-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet PHOTO: Amazon

A little tiny skillet like this might seem superfluous, but it’s perfect for oven s’mores dip and melting butter for brushing onto pancakes.

Raaka Chocolate Bestsellers Trio Gift Box ($22.99; amazon.com)

Raaka Chocolate Bestsellers Trio Gift Box PHOTO: Amazon

Turn s’mores into a gourmet experience with this trio of gourmet chocolate bars that includes flavors of pink sea salt, bourbon casks and coconut milk.

TBTeek Butane Kitchen Torch ($12.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

TBTeek Butane Kitchen Torch PHOTO: Amazon

Toast the tops of marshmallows with this torch for a campfire look without even needing to go outside. It’s also great for crème brûlée and charring meats and fruits for a grilled vibe. Just make sure to grab some butane refills as well because this torch doesn’t come with any.

’The S’mores Cookbook: From S’mores Stuffed French Toast to a S’mores Cheesecake Recipe, Treat Yourself to S’more of Everything’ by Susan Whetzel Moss ($31; amazon.com)

'The S'mores Cookbook: From S'mores Stuffed French Toast to a S'mores Cheesecake Recipe, Treat Yourself to S'more of Everything' by Susan Whetzel Moss PHOTO: Amazon

Get even more ideas of how to make s’mores by checking out Moss’ book that features loads of recipes, including marshmallow s’mores ice cream and no-bake oatmeal s’mores cookies.

Kingso Outdoor Wood Burning Steel Fire Pit ($53.99; amazon.com)

Kingso Outdoor Wood Burning Steel Fire Pit PHOTO: Amazon

This fire pit is the most budget-friendly option that made our list of the best fire pits. It also happens to be perfect for roasting up marshmallows in the backyard.

Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill ($179; llbean.com)

Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill PHOTO: L.L.Bean

For a more substantial fire pit experience, this one from outdoor lifestyle experts L.L.Bean will be a spot for gathering in the cooler temps for marshmallow roasting, grilling and chilling.

Chicago Metallic S’mores Maker ($71.99; amazon.com)

Chicago Metallic S'mores Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you want to keep it simple, snag this tabletop set that has a spot for the flame in the center and a tray surrounding it for the s’mores ingredients. Let guests toast and build s’mores to their own specs right at the table.