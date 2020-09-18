Today, you’ll find deals on the Apple Watch Series 5, discounts on full-price styles at Toms, and savings on a Sony headphones. All that and more, below.
Apple Watch
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 earlier this week, so of course the Series 5 is seeing a discount. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band is just $299 at Walmart — that’s over $100 off its usual price. But if you want to snag this price, you should shop soon; a deal like this is likely to sell out.
Prana
Prana makes activewear and casual styles you can wear anywhere, and now through September 21, all sale styles from the brand are 60% off. Tees, button downs, pants, skirts, dresses, bathing suits and more are among the markdowns, so load up on all the comfortable-yet-cute looks your closet is missing.
Roomba
iRobot is now offering deals on a trio of refurbished Roombas. Choose between the 675, the 960 and the 980 based on how big your messes are. Not matter which one you pick, you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars, not to mention the 90-day warranty that comes with your purchase.
Sony headphones
Hear that? It’s the sound of a one-day price drop on the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3. Prior to the release of the WH1000XM4, their newer counterpart, these headphones were our pick for best overall noise-canceling headphones. Now, not only will you get stellar noise cancellation, Alexa capabilities and a comfortable design, but you’ll also be saving almost $100.
Toms
If your shoe collection could use a fall upgrade, turn your feet toward Toms, where full-price, seasonally appropriate styles are 30% off with code FRESH. In addition to those classic Toms slip-ons you know and love, you’ll also find deals on sneakers, boots and more. Just be sure to shop before this sale ends on September 20.
More deals to shop
- It’s your last chance to save on end-of-summer deals from Columbia. Use code SEP60 for 60% off select styles.
- Brighten up your outdoor space with deals on flood lights and work lights from Lutec and Stanley.
- Shop HP’s 72-Hour Flash Sale for savings on laptops, desktops, monitors and more.
- Summer may be on its way out, but you’ll still need sunglasses during the colder seasons, so shop one-day deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Del Mar.
- Snag an extra 25% off trendy shoes, bags and more from Asos with code CREPCHECK.
- Clearance items at Lenovo are up to 70% off, so you can snag a new laptop for less.
- Give your wardrobe a boost at Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Event, where you can take 50% off everything with code BRFAMILY.
- Pick up some new flannels (and other gear) from Eddie Bauer while fall favorites are up to 60% off.
- Refurbished Dyson vacuums, fans and hair styling tools are up to 40% off on eBay.
- Woot! is blowing out refurbished video games so you can pick up something new to play at an affordable price.
