Apple announced its new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, and we’re absolutely stoked. On top of all of the new features – both watches feature an always-on altimeter and the Series 6 now has blood oxygen monitoring – Apple revealed new super-sleek bands, released updated watch collabs with Nike and Hermès and dropped three new designs.

New Apple Watch bands

Solo Loop ($49; apple.com)

Apple Solo Loop PHOTO: Apple

Available in seven colorways, this band is a single piece of liquid silicone that easily slips on and off your wrist. It’s the soft Apple Watch band you know and love in one singular piece, available in sizes 1 through 9. To find your size, you can print Apple’s sizer and wrap it around your wrist, or you can measure using household items. This band, as well as the Braided Solo Loop that we’ll cover just ahead, is compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 and newer. The 40mm case works with band sizes 1 through 9, and the 44mm case works with band sizes 4 through 12.

Braided Solo Loop ($99; apple.com)

Apple Braided Solo Loop PHOTO: Apple

The Braided Solo Loop is made from 100% recycled materials, which is in line with Apple’s statements regarding its environmental impact. The yarn filaments are woven together with thin silicone threads to create a braided band that’s soft and sweat- and water-resistant. It’s a one-piece band for easy sliding on and off your wrist. It’s available in five colorways, including Product Red, a hue that will also be available on the new Series 6 Watch.

Leather Link ($99; apple.com)

Apple Leather Link PHOTO: Apple

This two-part band iterates on the classic leather band and is similar to previous designs; however. There’s no loopback or clasp. but instead, it comfortably stays on your wrist using flexible molded magnets. We love most of Apple’s leather accessories, and this band is no different. The soft leather pairs perfectly with the metallic finish of your new Apple Watch. It’s available in four color options and is compatible with Series 3 and newer watches.

Third-party Apple Watch bands we love

Apple Watch Leather Loop ($99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Leather Loop PHOTO: Amazon

The leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy, and it is extremely elegant. A pebble-textured leather elevates the look and feel of a traditional watch band. There are magnets concealed in the band, allowing you to wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit. The medium size fits 150mm to 185mm wrists, and the large fits 180mm to 210mm wrists.

Rugged Strap ($49.95; nomadgoods.com)

Rugged Strap PHOTO: Nomad

This strap gives your watch lends the Watch a modern and rugged look. It’s built from FKM, which is a strong but soft fluoroelastomer that’s durable, comfortable and fully waterproof. It’s designed specifically for the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, but it’s also compatible with all other series.

Vine Eco-Friendly Watch Band ($39.95; pelacase.com)

Vine Eco-Friendly Watch Band PHOTO: Pela Case

We’re excited to see Apple pushing ahead with sustainable initiatives, like making their new watch with a recycled aluminum case. This band is a nice eco-conscious companion, made from 100% compostable band from Pela. It’s soft, flexible and fits 115mm to 170mm wrists. You can check out our full review of these bands here.

Apple Watch Nike Sport Band Pride Edition ($39.99, originally $49; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Nike Sport Band Pride Edition PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

Pair your Nike watch face with this Nike band featuring a rainbow color pattern that adds a pop of color to your wrist. It secures via a pin-and-tuck buckle closure and features a series of perforations for maximum breathability while you get your sweat on.

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band ($52; casetify.com)

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band PHOTO: Casetify

If you like the leather look but also want to showcase some personality, this band is a good choice. You can customize your buckle finish and stripe colors, and even add your initials to personalize. It’s sweat- and water-resistant, and it’s made from vegan cruelty-free leather.

Apple Sport Band ($39.99, originally $49; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Sport Band PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

This is the classic Apple Sport Band in a sleek white finish. It’s sure to pair well with any outfit while keeping your watch comfortable and secure throughout wear. It’s made of a high-performance fluoroelastomer that’s durable but still soft.

Link Bracelet Band ($95; casetify.com)

Link Bracelet Band PHOTO: Casetify

We like this band because it reminds us of a classic wristwatch band. It’s made of premium stainless steel that’s lightweight, comfortable, water-resistant and easily adjustable. You can easily remove and adjust links with the provided tool to create a perfect fit.

Modern Strap ($69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Modern Strap PHOTO: Nomad

Another leather option, Nomad’s Modern Strap, is made of minimally treated, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. It will develop a rich patina over time, so it’s sure to look good over the long haul. We like the light leather paired with the gold finish of the Apple Watch for a bold but coordinated look.

Adapter picks

Since Apple announced it will not be including USB power adapters in the Apple Watch packaging, here are our picks for adapters and portable chargers.

Apple 18-Watt USB-C Wall Charger ($20; amazon.com)

Apple 18-Watt USB-C Wall Charger PHOTO: Amazon

This is a classic Apple wall charger that you won’t be getting included with your watch. It delivers fast and efficient charging to your watch and other Apple devices.

USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock ($39.99; satechi.net)

USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock PHOTO: Satechi

This watch charger plugs directly into a USB-C plug and is ideal for use with a laptop or iPad Pro. It’s also super portable and fits all watch sizes.

Boost Charge 30-Watt USB-C Wall Charger ($29.99; belkin.com)

Boost Charge 30-Watt USB-C Wall Charger PHOTO: Belkin

This wall charger is small but delivers a fast charge that will last. Built-in protection keeps your devices safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage and ensures a reliable performance with all devices.

Boost Charge Dual USB-C Wall Charger ($54.99; belkin.com)

Boost Charge Dual USB-C Wall Charger PHOTO: Belkin

This wall charger offers two charging ports to charge multiple devices at once. It features fast charging and intelligent power sharing to charge one large device or two devices with optimum power accordingly.

Kanex GoPower Watch Plus Power Bank ($49.80; bhphotovideo.com)

Kanex GoPower Watch Plus Power Bank PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

This power bank is a good option for charging your Apple Watch on-the-go. It has a 5200 mAh battery, so it can easily power both your iPhone and watch, and a blue LED indicator that lets you know how much battery is left in the bank.

Boost Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch ($59.99; belkin.com)

Boost Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch PHOTO: Belkin

Another portable option, the Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch extends your watch’s battery life by 63 hours. You’ll never have to worry about low battery getting in the way of your workout, and you won’t have to worry about carrying around a charging cable.