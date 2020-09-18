(CNN) Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, new data from the Japanese government shows.

Figures from Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry show the number of centenarians went above 80,000 for the first time this year -- the 50th consecutive annual increase and the biggest rise to date.

There were 80,450 people aged 100 and over as of Tuesday -- 9,176 more than last year -- which equates to one in every 1,565 people.

The numbers show that women in Japan are far more likely than men to live for a century or more, making up 88% of all centenarians.

Japan has a rapidly aging population and average life expectancy across the country is also at a record high.

Read More