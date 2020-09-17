The week in 45 photos

Attorney Ben Crump and Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, celebrate after a news conference in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, September 15. The city of Louisville has agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute sweeping police reforms in a historic settlement of the family's wrongful-death lawsuit. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in her home by police on March 13. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Bobcat Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California, on Friday, September 11. More than 3 million acres have burned across California this year — the worst in the state's history. Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Supporters of US President Donald Trump attend his indoor campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday, September 13. It was his first indoor rally in nearly three months, and it violated the state's restriction on gatherings of 50 people or more. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Members of the Florida National Guard rescue a couple from their flooded vehicle in Cantonment, Florida, on Wednesday, September 16. Hurricane Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, causing flooding in several communities in Alabama and Florida. William Widmer/The New York Times/Redux

Models walk the runway during an Isabel Sanchis fashion show in Madrid on Saturday, September 12. David Benito/Getty Images

Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen in Levi's Stadium as the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL season opener on Sunday, September 13. In photos: The NFL returns Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, left, greets Vice President Mike Pence as they attend a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Friday, September 11. Amr Alfiky/Pool/The New York Times/Getty Images

A young migrant reacts after police fired tear gas at protesters on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, September 12. Migrants were protesting the new camp that was being set up to replace the camp destroyed by fire earlier in the week. The Moria camp was home to an estimated 13,000 people, more than six times its maximum capacity of 2,200 people. It was the largest migrant camp in Europe. Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka kisses her trophy after winning the US Open on Saturday, September 12. It was Osaka's third Grand Slam title. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

A swimmer competes in the Monte Cristo Challenge, a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race in southeastern France, on Sunday, September 13. Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Weeks after he was poisoned and fell critically ill, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny posted a photograph of himself on his Berlin hospital bed, surrounded by his wife and two children, on Tuesday, September 15. Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Soviet-era Novichok group, the German government said. Alexey Navalny/Instagram

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, left, speaks during a drive-in town hall, hosted by CNN in Moosic, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 17. Biden faced questions from voters in the parking lot of PNC Field. Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Yoshihide Suga gestures as he is elected head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, September 14. It paved the way for him to become the country's new Prime Minister, replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned because of health problems. Kyodo/Reuters

This aerial photo shows a search-and-rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looking for wildfire victims in Talent, Oregon, on Sunday, September 13. Adrees Latif/Reuters

Miami's Bam Adebayo blocks a dunk attempt by Boston's Jayson Tatum in the closing seconds of their NBA playoff game on Tuesday, September 15. Miami won 117-114 to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Mark J. Terrill/AP

A crow attacks a bat in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, September 15. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at an airport in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, September 12. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Washington's Trea Turner slides under Atlanta's Dansby Swanson to steal second base on Thursday, September 10. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

A municipal worker digs a grave for a suspected coronavirus victim in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, September 11. Ed Wray/Getty Images

People view the names of 9/11 victims while attending an anniversary ceremony in New York on Friday, September 11. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A woman undergoes a facial massage with Giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, at a center in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday, September 16. Muhammad Hamed/Reuters

Cyclists ride cable cars before the 17th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, September 16. Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Maria Hernandez, top, embraces her aunt through a transparent curtain at a nursing home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Friday, September 11. Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

Miami outfielders Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Starling Marte celebrate after a win in Philadelphia on Monday, September 14. Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports

A dead alligator is seen in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands on Saturday, September 12. Pantanal is suffering its worst fires in more than 47 years. Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Christine Ferea punches Calie Cutler during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, September 11. Alex Menendez/Getty Images

This cloned colt, born at a Texas veterinary facility, could revive the endangered Przewalski's horse. Scientists say the species was formally extinct in the wild and has been surviving for the last 40 years primarily in zoos. Scott Stine/San Diego Zoo Global

Dominic Thiem reacts after he rallied from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev and win the US Open final on Sunday, September 13. It is Thiem's first Grand Slam title. Seth Wenig/AP

Medical workers tend to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, September 15. Jean-Francois Badias/AP

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, top, congratulates teammate Angel Di Maria, who made a decisive pass in the 1-0 league win against Metz on Wednesday, September 16. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The Oak Park Motel's sign, melted by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire, is seen Sunday, September 13, east of Salem, Oregon. The wildfire forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate the area. Rob Schumacher/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech leads a group during a 3,000-meter steeplechase race in Berlin on Sunday, September 13. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images

Teacher Elizabeth DeSantis listens as a first-grader reads during class in Stamford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, September 16. Most students at Stamford Public Schools are taking part in a hybrid education model, where they attend in-school classes every other day and learn from home the rest of the time. John Moore/Getty Images

John Pfaff lies on a fallen tree in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 10, two days after a windstorm wreaked havoc in Utah. Rick Bowmer/AP

Children try to burst soap bubbles at England's Brighton Beach on Tuesday, September 15. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after a loss in New Orleans on Sunday, September 13. It was Brady's first game with the Buccaneers. Brett Duke/AP

Ducks go into rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Saturday, September 12. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Cyclist Primoz Roglic, wearing the leader's yellow jersey, climbs the Loze Pass during the 17th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, September 16. Christophe Ena/AP

Medical staff take photos of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as he addresses the media in Milan, Italy, on Monday, September 14. Berlusconi was leaving a hospital where he had been treated for Covid-19. Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills is mobbed by his teammates after throwing a no-hitter in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 13. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Georg Filser-Mayerhofer climbs a log pile while doing some bouldering training in Kochel Am See, Germany, on Tuesday, September 15. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Simona Halep eyes the ball during a tennis match at the Italian Open on Wednesday, September 16. Clive Brunskill/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Migrants who used to live at the Moria camp in Greece sleep next to a truck on Monday, September 14, days after the camp was destroyed by fire. Elias Marcou/Reuters

Montez Sweat, a defensive end with the Washington Football Tean, tears the jersey of Philadelphia's Jason Huntley during an NFL game on Sunday, September 13. Al Drago/AP